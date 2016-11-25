Preview: Lehigh at Mississippi State

Mississippi State will face its first game without leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon when the Bulldogs host Lehigh on Friday. The team announced Monday the sophomore guard, who was averaging 18.8 points, needs season-ending surgery for a left wrist injury.

The young Bulldogs will likely start three freshman, a sophomore and senior guard I.J. Ready on Friday. Ready and sophomore Aric Holman played last year but coach Ben Howland expects everyone to help fill Weatherspoon's absence. "Guys now have to step up and take advantage of the opportunity that's going to come their way," Howland said. "There's going to be more of it to come around with one less player to be out there." Lehigh is looking for its first win against a power conference opponent since beating Arizona State in December 2014.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT LEHIGH (1-2): Senior post Tim Kempton, who has recorded back-to-back double-doubles, leads the Mountain Hawks with 26.3 points and 9.7 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kyle Leufroy adds 11 points and freshman Jordan Cohen - who started in the win against Princeton in place of injured Kahron Ross (7.5 points, 8.5 assists) - adds 9.7 points and 3.7 assists. The Mountain Hawks are shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 45.6 percent from the 3-point line on the season with three starters shooting better than 55 percent.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-1): Freshman guard Tyson Carter is now the team's leading scorer at 12.3 points while Ready is averaging 12 points and 5.0 assists. Holman adds 11.8 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who have been outrebounded 145-142 through four games. Freshmen guards Lamar Peters (4.3 points in three games off the bench) and Mario Kegler (8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds in four starts) will also be expected to raise their games

TIP-INS

1. Weatherspoon, who injured the wrist during his career-high 25-point performance against Boise State and then played the next game against UTEP, will take a medical redshirt.

2. The shorthanded Bulldogs are without freshman forward Abdul Ado (academically ineligible this semester) and sophomore guard Xavian Stapleton, who is recovering from an offseason ACL injury.

3. Lehigh is 0-3 against SEC teams but hasn't faced an SEC opponent since 2003.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 78, Lehigh 59