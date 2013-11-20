Preview: Lehigh at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has a blueprint for success on the offensive end as it looks to extend its season-opening win streak to four against visiting Lehigh on Wednesday. The Panthers shot a school-record 81 percent for a half (17-of-21) in the opening 20 minutes against Howard on Sunday to highlight an 84-52 victory. “We have a lot of unselfish players,” Pittsburgh swingman Lamar Patterson told reporters. “We were driving and kicking. We were wide open and we did our job and just knocked them down.”

Patterson averages 12.7 points to lead a balanced offense for the Panthers, who have won their first three games for the 15th time in 16 seasons. Pittsburgh is off to a strong start on defensive end as well and must be alert against Lehigh, which has made 30 shots from 3-point range in four games. Mackey McKnight averages 19.3 points to lead the Mountain Hawks, who lost at Pittsburgh 78-53 last season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LEHIGH (1-3): McKnight is also shooting 50 percent from the field and averages six assists as the only key player back from two consecutive 20-win seasons. Freshmen Austin Price and Tim Kempton, the son of the former Notre Dame and NBA player by the same name, are off to solid starts while averaging more than 25 points combined. Newcomer Jesse Chuku from England is averaging 9.5 points and a team-best eight rebounds for the Mountain Hawks, who lost at Houston 80-66 on Sunday.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-0): Coach Jamie Dixon said his team’s shot selection against Howard was much better than the previous game versus Fresno State where it went 0-of-11 from 3-point range. The Panthers may not have a consistent go-to player, but they have a lot of options on the offensive end with Talib Zanna inside along with Cameron Wright and James Robinson on the perimeter. Zanna scored a career-high 20 against Lehigh last season and Rutgers transfer Derrick Randall leads the team in rebounding (8.3).

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh’s freshmen F Michael Young, F Jamel Artis and G Josh Newkirk have combined to make 21-of-37 shots (56.8 percent).

2. McKnight’s seven assists against Houston moved him into fifth on the school’s all-time list with 410 and he is 27 points shy of 1,000.

3. The Panthers have won 125 of their last 128 home games against non-conference opponents in the regular season.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 76, Lehigh 60