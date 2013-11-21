Pittsburgh 77, Lehigh 58: Talib Zanna scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the host Panthers downed the Mountain Hawks in the Progressive Legends Classic.

Lamar Patterson added 17 points for Pittsburgh (4-0), which has won 13 straight non-conference home games. Durand Johnson provided a spark off the bench, chipping in with 15 points for the Panthers, who have posted three consecutive victories over Lehigh.

Tim Kempton led the way with a career-high 20 points for Lehigh (1-4), which shot 14.3 percent from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers (compared to 11 for Pittsburgh) for the game. Austin Price and Mackey McKnight each added eight points in a losing cause.

Zanna scored five points as Pittsburgh raced out to an early 8-0 lead before extending the advantage to 25-11 midway through the first half. Johnson scored all of his 15 points in the opening 20 minutes and his fifth 3-pointer of the half gave the Panthers a 47-23 edge at the break.

It was more of the same in the second stanza as Patterson scored eight straight points to increase Pittsburgh’s advantage to 26. The Mountain Hawks cut the deficit to 62-41 with 11:51 remaining, but it was too little, too late as the Panthers pulled away for their fourth win in a row.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh’s bench outscored Lehigh’s reserves 24-5 in the first half and 29-20 for the game. … The Panthers won the battle of the boards 44-23 . … Pittsburgh G James Robinson dished out a game-high 11 assists.