Preview: Lehigh at Purdue

After five games, No. 16 Purdue has yet to face a serious test asit has won each game by at least 15 points. The Boilermakers host Lehigh onSaturday and it would be a surprise if the winless Mountain Hawks will be able tokeep the game close.

The Boilermakers’ offense is hitting on all cylinders with sixplayers scoring at least 9.8 points per game and the team averaging 86 points. Isaac Hayes, who leads the way with 13.2 ppg, has made 20-of-25 fromthe field in his last four games. The defense is playing at a high level as itholds opponents to just under 58 points per game. The Mountain Hawks’ strugglesare not confined to one aspect - they only make 39.2 percent of theirfield-goal attempts, are outrebounded by nearly 10 boards per game, they turnthe ball over more (70-63) than the opposition and have blocked only 12 shotscompared to having 30 of their shots blocked.

ABOUT LEHIGH (0-5): The Mountain Hawks remained winless after an80-54 road loss to No. 12 Virginia on Wednesday as they gave up 18second-chance points and 12 fast-break points. Honorable Mention All-Americacenter Tim Kempton leads the Mountain Hawks with 16.6 points and 6.7 reboundsper game. Lehigh leans on Austin Price to take the scoring load off Kempton, andPrice averages 13.8 points despite having made only 5-of-17 fieldgoals in his past two games.

ABOUT PURDUE (5-0): With a frontline anchored by the 7-2 Hayesand 7-foot A.J. Hammons, the Boilermakers, as expected, are dominating on theboards - grabbing 14 more per game and holding a 3-to-1 advantage in blockedshots. In beating Florida and winning their first tournament title since 2009, Purdueproved they have the outside game to complement their inside game as they made11-of-26 beyond the arc. Vince Edwards (8-of-16), who starts, teams up withKendall Stephens (14-of-38) and Dakota Mathias (9-of-18) off the bench toprovide a lethal deep threat for Purdue.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has trailed for only 1:09 in its last four games.

2. Boilermakers guard P.J. Thompson compiled 15 points, fiverebounds and four assists against Florida and has not turnedthe ball over in 103 minutes of playing time.

3. In three games, Lehigh guard Kyle Leufroy has made 2-of-13field-goal attempts and in two other games he has made 10-of-17.

PREDICTION: Purdue 94, Lehigh 55