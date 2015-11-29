No. 16 Purdue 77, Lehigh 55

Center Isaac Haas scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed five rebounds and guard Johnny Hill added 13 points in 17 minutes to help No. 16 Purdue defeat Lehigh 77-55 on Saturday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Guard P.J. Thompson made his first start of the season in place of Hill, a transfer from Texas-Arlington. Thompson finished with 10 points and three rebounds and continued his six-game streak of no turnovers. He entered the game as one of nine players in the nation with no turnovers in at least 100 minutes.

Lehigh (0-6) struggled defensively in the first half, committing 13 of its 25 fouls. The Boilermakers (6-0) took advantage of the Hawks’ early-game foul trouble, making 12 of 14 free throws in the first half. Purdue finished 21 of 25 from the line.

Tim Kempton, the Patriot League player of the year in 2014, led Lehigh with 17 points and nine rebounds. He was limited to 28 minutes because of foul trouble, which included a technical foul with 5:17 remaining in the first half.

Guard Kahron Ross added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists for Lehigh.

Purdue guard Dakota Mathias made his first start of the season, replacing reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year Raphael Davis, who suffered a meniscus injury in practice Wedneday. Mathias finished with three points.

Purdue outrebounded Lehigh 47-33 and outscored the Hawks 38-24 in the paint.