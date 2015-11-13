Preview: Lehigh at Syracuse

With a one-year, self-imposed postseason ban in the rear-view mirror, Syracuse hopes to return to the NCAA Tournament in 2016. The Orange kick off their campaign with a home matchup against Lehigh on Friday with renewed energy and their eyes set on a deep run in March.

“That’s what you’re hoping to get to every year,” Orange coach Jim Boeheim said at last month’s media day. “The opportunity for young players to have a chance to play in the ACC tournament is important - and hopefully the NCAA Tournament.” Syracuse graduated its best player in Rakeem Christmas (17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds), but Trevor Cooney (13.4 points) and Michael Gbinije (12.7 points) make up a sturdy backcourt. Swingman Malachi Richardson is the headliner of a strong incoming freshman class for Syracuse and should help the Orange average more points than their 67.6 - 166th nationally - from a season ago. Lehigh led with under 15 minutes remaining in last year’s opener against Villanova before the Wildcats rallied past the Mountain Hawks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LEHIGH (2014-15: 16-14): Tim Kempton, the defending Patriot League Player of the Year, is at the center of everything the Mountain Hawks do offensively. He averaged 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds last season and will be complemented by returning starters Austin Price (11.4 points, 38.5% 3-pointers) and Kahron Ross (10.4 points) in the backcourt. “Fortunately, we have a number of returning players who have played a significant role, gained valuable experience and have gotten used to each other,” said coach Brett Reed. “Our ball movement and commitment to unselfishness has been strong. I think our players are confident in their own individual abilities, but also trust and rely on each other at a fairly high level.”

ABOUT SYRACUSE (2014-15: 18-13): The Orange were limited offensively last season outside of Christmas, as Cooney and Gbinije were the only players who made more than 16 3-pointers all year. This season should be different, however, with the arrival of Richardson and fellow freshmen Tyler Lydon and Franklin Howard. “I think we have five guys, legitimately, who we can try to get 3-point shots for,” Boeheim told reporters. “I think that is going to be a big key as to how successful we’re going to be.”

TIP-INS

1. Syracuse made 14-of-29 3-pointers against Florida Southern in its final preseason tune-up.

2. Gbinije played at least 40 minutes in 10 of Syracuse’s final 16 games last season.

3. In the Orange’s final five games last season, freshman PG Kaleb Joseph scored a total of five points on 1-of-17 shooting.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 77, Lehigh 70