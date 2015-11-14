Syracuse 57, Lehigh 47

After sleepwalking through the first 10 minutes of the 2015-16 season, Syracuse woke up long enough to build a 20-point lead and hang on in the second half to defeat Lehigh 57-47 Friday night at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Forward Michael Gbinije (16), guard Malachi Richardson (14) and Trevor Cooney (13) combined to score 43 points for the Orange (1-0).

Center Tim Kempton led the Mountain Hawks (0-1) with 16 points. Guard Austin Price contributed 12 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Lehigh at Syracuse

The Mountain Hawks duo tried to spark a second-half comeback as Lehigh cut the Orange’s 20-point lead to eight at 47-39 with six minutes left. Gbinije’s 3-point pushed the lead back to 11 and the Orange hung on for the win.

Both teams came out sluggish and Lehigh actually led early as it took the Orange the first 10 minutes to warm up.

Price’s 3-pointer gave the Mountain Hawks a 9-8 lead seven minutes in. A Cooney layup and a jumper by Richardson at the 12:20 mark gave Syracuse a lead it would not relinquish.

Lehigh went scoreless for nearly 10 minutes. Two free throws by Kempton broke the ice with just over three minutes left in the half but by then the Orange had opened a double-digit lead.

Lehigh’s lone points the remainder of the first half came on a free throw with 17 seconds left by Tyler Jenkins to make the score 29-12.

Kempton went 0-for-5 from the field but made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to lead the Mountain Hawks in the first half.

Gbinije, Coleman and Cooney combined for 25 first-half points.

Friday’s game was only the third time the two schools have met on the hardwood. The Orange beat the Mountain Hawks in 1923, 28-16. Syracuse beat Lehigh 51-23 in a rematch in 1931.