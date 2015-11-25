Preview: Lehigh at Virginia

Typically known for its stingy defense, No. 12 Virginia looks to continue a run of impressive offensive output when the Cavaliers host winless Lehigh on Wednesday. Virginia has scored 80 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time under defensive-minded coach Tony Bennett, and the Cavaliers have cracked the 80-point plateau in all four of their wins after doing so only twice all of last season.

Virginia suffered an early setback with a 73-68 loss at George Washington on Nov. 16 but has won three straight since, knocking off Bradley, Long Beach State and George Mason en route to the Charleston Classic title. It’s the first of back-to-back road games against ranked opponents for the Mountain Hawks, who will travel to Purdue on Saturday. Lehigh has not defeated a top-25 foe since upsetting No. 2 seed Duke as a No. 15 seed in the 2012 NCAA Tournament. The teams have met only once before, with Virginia winning 87-60 during the 1973-74 season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LEHIGH (0-4): The Mountain Hawks have lost each of their first four games, but three of them have been decided by 12 points or fewer. Despite three starters averaging double digits, led by 6-10 center Tim Kempton (17.3 points, eight rebounds), Lehigh is near the bottom of the national ranks in scoring (66 points per game) and field goal percentage (39 percent). Guard Austin Price (15.8) and forward Jesse Chuku (11.8) also average double figures, but only one reserve averages more than two points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (4-1): The Cavaliers rank in the top 20 nationally in field goal percentage (51.5) and have also taken advantage at the foul line, hitting 77.4 percent. London Perrantes was the MVP of the Charleston Classic after collecting 16 points and a career-high 11 assists in an 83-66 win over George Mason in the championship game. Perrantes (10.8 points) is one of three starters averaging double-digit scoring along with swingman Malcolm Brogdon (15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds) and forward Anthony Gill (13 points, 5.8 rebounds), while 7-footer Mike Tobey (10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds) has provided a spark off the bench.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia is 34-34 all-time against current Patriot League teams with 31 of the losses coming against Navy.

2. The Cavaliers have outrebounded the opposition by an average of 10.6 rebounds per game and have won the battle of the boards in all four of their wins.

3. Lehigh is 8-28 all-time against the current ACC members, including a 57-47 loss at Syracuse to open this season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 83, Lehigh 61