No. 12 Virginia 80, Lehigh 54

No. 12 Virginia got a game-high 23 points from senior guard Malcolm Brogdon to help record its fifth win of the season Wednesday night with an 80-54 win over Lehigh at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Brogdon led four Cavaliers in double figures as Tennessee transfer Darius Thompson threw in 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Virginia (5-1) shot 52 percent for the game, which is on par with their season average.

Lehigh shot 40 percent on the night and connected on eight three-pointers, including four from guard Kyle Leufroy, who scored 14 points. Center Tim Kempton also put in 14 points for Lehigh.

Lehigh (0-5) hung around until Virginia went on a 22-5 run early in the second half to break the game open.

Virginia led 35-28 at the halftime break as Brogdon poured in 12 first-half points.

The Cavaliers led by as many as nine in the half but allowed the Mountain Hawks to stick around as Lehigh shot just 36 percent, but knocked down four three-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

Virginia will be back in action Tuesday night when it travels to take on Ohio State in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.