Preview: Liberty at Notre Dame

Notre Dame leader Demetrius Jackson rebounded from a poor effort against Indiana to lead the Irish over Youngstown State on Dec. 21. With the start of ACC play on the horizon, Jackson looks to continue his excellent overall play as Notre Dame concludes non-conference play Tuesday against visiting Liberty.

Jackson, who averages 16.9 points and five assists per game, shot just 4-of-17 from the floor and scored nine points as the Irish squandered a 16-point second-half lead in an 80-73 loss to Indiana in the Crossroads Classic on Dec. 19. However, the 6-1 junior hit 8-of-12 shots against the Penguins and finished with 17 points, four assists and four rebounds in the 87-78 victory over Youngstown State. '‘I just wanted to come out and continue to play my game, continue to take shots confidently,‘’ Jackson told reporters afterward. '‘I wanted to take good, efficient shots, and I thought I did.‘’ Struggling Liberty and first-year coach Ritchie McKay is coming off a 10th straight defeat Sunday against VCU.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT LIBERTY (3-11): The Flames dropped an 83-57 decision at VCU despite 17 points from sophomore wing Ryan Kemrite, who started after coming off the bench for four straight contests. Guard John Dawson, a Marquette transfer, has played just three games but is averaging 14.7 points on 59 percent shooting in 27 minutes per contest. A third sophomore, 6-10 forward Evan Maxwell, has been the Flames’ best player, averaging 13.7 points on 69 percent shooting and 6.7 rebounds.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (8-3): Junior forward V.J. Beachem (12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds per game) helped Jackson against Youngstown State, scoring 16 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, and Zach Auguste also had 16 points to go with 10 rebounds. The 6-10 senior forward shot 10-of-12 from the line after connecting on just 56 percent entering the contest. Auguste is averaging 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds - one of four players in the ACC to average a double-double - while Jackson is one of only two point guards in the conference to average 15 points and five assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Irish open ACC play on Jan. 2 at No. 5 Virginia.

2. Notre Dame has made a 3-pointer in 558 consecutive games.

3. Liberty freshman G Lovell Cabbil (27-of-73) and Kemrite (26-of-67) can hurt the Irish beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 83, Youngstown State 62