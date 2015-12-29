Notre Dame 73, Liberty 56

Junior guard Steve Vasturia scored 17 points and senior forward Zach Auguste posted his eighth double-double of the season, helping Notre Dame beat Liberty 73-56 on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Ind.

Auguste had 13 points and tied his career high with 14 rebounds for Notre Dame (9-3), which has won five of its last six games.

Freshman guard Caleb Homesley scored 18 points for Liberty (3-12), which has lost 11 in a row. Sophomore center Evan Maxwell had 15 points and eight rebounds and sophomore guard Ryan Kemrite scored 10 points.

The score remained close during the first 12 minutes until sophomore forward Bonzie Colson made a jumper to spark an 11-2 run that put Notre Dame up 30-17. Liberty clawed back to cut the deficit to single digits and trailed 32-23 at the break, but the Fighting Irish continued to pull away in the second half.

Junior forward V.J. Beachem made back-to-back 3-pointers to help Notre Dame start the half with an 11-0 run for a 43-23 lead. The Irish went up by as many as 21 points on several occasions and maintained a comfortable lead.