Preview: Liberty at Virginia

Joe Harris, Virginia’s leading scorer last season, looks to put together two straight strong outings for the first time this season when the Cavaliers host Liberty on Saturday. The senior guard scored six points combined in two games and rebounded with productive efforts after each, including a 7-of-8 shooting performance in the victory over Navy on Tuesday. Virginia needs Harris and others to produce from the perimeter as its big players continue their improvement.

Virginia’s 6-11 center Mike Tobey is making 61.8 percent of his shots and will be a tough matchup inside for Liberty, which has dropped three straight after winning its opener. The Cavaliers still lean on their defense, which has allowed an average of 49.8 points through the first four contests. Virginia must limit Liberty’s leading scorer Davon Marshall, who had 24 points in the Flames’ 87-76 loss to UNC Wilmington on Monday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LIBERTY (1-3): Coach Dale Layer said after the 87-76 loss to North Carolina-Wilmington on Monday that his team is still adjusting to playing with 6-6 Antwan Burrus. Burrus, who missed last season with a foot injury, is second behind Marshall (14.3) in scoring at 10.8 points and just ahead of last season’s leader John-Caleb Sanders (10.3). Liberty, which won the Big South tournament last season and made the NCAA Tournament, must improve defensively after yielding an average of 79.7 points in its last three games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (3-1): Malcolm Brogdon also missed last season with a foot injury and has returned to lead the team in scoring (12.3), making 55.9 percent of his shots. Tobey (11.5) and Harris (10) also average in double figures scoring, but 6-8 forwards Akil Mitchell and Anthony Gill will also be depended on to provide offense. The Cavaliers have a plus-16 rebounding margin advantage and are allowing 34.3 percent shooting, but will need to be better from the free-throw line (58.2 percent) and from behind the 3-point arc (23.1)

TIP-INS

1. Virginia allowed 17 points in the first half against Navy, marking the 25th time in coach Tony Bennett’s tenure (since 2009-10) the Cavaliers limited a team to less than 20 in a half.

2. Burrus has 107 career blocks and needs six to move from fourth to second on Liberty’s all-time list.

3. Harris is five 3-pointers short of 200 for his career after making 2-of-3 against Navy.

PREDICTION: Virginia 74, Liberty 60