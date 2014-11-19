Preview: Liberty at Virginia Tech

The hoopla over Buzz Williams’ debut has dieddown, and now Virginia Tech’s new coach can focus squarely on rebuilding the downtroddenACC. The next step comes Wednesday when theHokies host Liberty. “There were a lot of decisions, a lot of work, a lot oftime and a lot of emotion that led up to Nov. 14,” the former Marquette coach told reporters following his team’s 71-46 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday. “When it’s your first one, it means a lot to a lot of different people.”

The win definitely touched off a celebratoryfeeling in Blacksburg as Virginia Tech fans have only seen the program post 38combined victories over the last three seasons. And there are definite highhopes for Williams, who guided Marquette to five NCAA Tournaments - an Elite Eight and two Sweet 16s - in his six seasons with the Golden Eagles. Liberty,meanwhile, is bringing a 2-0 record to Cassell Coliseum after notching homewins over Randolph College 69-45 and Delaware 61-55 in a four-day span.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LIBERTY (2-0): Coach Dale Layer’s Flames followed2013’s NCAA Tournament berth with a disappointing 11-21 season a year ago, whichincluded a 5-11 finish in the Big South Conference. Senior post player TomaszGielo, though, has started fast, averaging 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in theteam’s two wins. Meanwhile, point guard Joe Retic had a combined 15 points and nine assists in the contests, while David Andoh averaged 9.5 pointsand 6.5 rebounds off the bench.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (1-0): The Hokies have onlyfive returning players from last season’s squad which finished 9-22 and broughtup the rear in the 15-team ACC at 2-16. Two freshmen started and three others playedat least 15 minutes Friday, with two of them – guards JustinBibbs and Malik Muller – pacing the team with 15 points apiece. The Hokiescommitted only six turnovers and limited the visiting Hawks to 27.7 percent shooting from the floor, including 5-of-22 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The game is the opener of the Cancun Challengefor both teams, who will also play a pair of contests in Mexico next week.

2. Virginia Tech leads the series 13-3, but the teams haven’t met since the Hokies’ 58-46 home win in2007.

3. Virginia Tech plays 11 of its 13non-conference games at home or at neutral sites.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 68, Liberty 57