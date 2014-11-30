Preview: Lipscomb at Colorado

Colorado’s success this season could rest of the shoulders on freshman point guard Dominique Collier as the maturation process continues against visiting Lipscomb on Sunday. Collier, a two-time Mr. Colorado Basketball out of Denver East High School, told cubuffs.com his home debut “felt great ... I just tried to be calm and run the team as much as I can” after recording six assists in 23 minutes of a 68-53 victory over Air Force on Tuesday. Collier was suspended for the first two games of the season — blowouts over Drexel and Auburn at the Coors Events Center — for disciplinary reasons while also battling an ankle injury.

An up-tempo offense played at an elevation of 5,345 feet has proven to be a tough combination as the Buffaloes have won 21 straight nonconference home games and are 18-0 at home in November under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. Colorado also is off to a fast start defensively as it hasn’t allowed an opponent to score 60 points in its first four games for the first time in 70 years. The Bisons, who hail from Nashville, Tenn., were voted to finish third in the Atlantic Sun Conference and feature scoring threats and identical twins in 6-5 senior forwards Martin and Malcom Smith.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (2-3): The Bisons boast a pair of all-conference players in Martin Smith (12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds) and guard J.C. Hampton (6.6 points), who averaged 14.5 to earn a spot on last season’s ASC all-freshman team. Josh Williams, a 6-5 sophomore guard, scores a team-best 16.6 points, while Malcolm Smith averages 12.3 points and a team-best 5.3 rebounds. Martin Smith was 1-of-11 from the field — 1-of-8 from 3-point range — in a 72-62 loss at Vanderbilt on Nov. 20.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-1): Askia Booker, the only senior in the rotation, is off to a slow start, and his issues seem to extend into the classroom. The 6-2 guard did not play in the first half against Air Force for academic reasons and averages 7.3 points — well below the 13.7 he recorded last season. Josh Scott, a 6-10 junior and a former Mr. Colorado Basketball out of Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument, leads the Buffaloes in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (7.5).

TIP-INS

1. Collier has impressed Boyle, who told cubuffs.com: “He makes the game simple, makes the simple plays. He’s got that feel that you can’t coach. ...”

2. Colorado has a plus-9.5 rebounding differential with Lipscomb minus-0.2.

3. The Bisons allow opponents to shoot 43.1 percent from 3-point range compared to the Buffaloes’ 25.5.

PREDICTION: Colorado 74, Lipscomb 59