Colorado 84, Lipscomb 75: Josh Scott recorded a career-high 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Buffaloes held off the upset-minded Bisons for their 22nd straight non-conference victory at home.

Askia Booker shook off a shooting slump with 18 points and contributed seven assists - both season highs - for Colorado (4-1), which allowed an opponent to score 60 points for the first time this season. Scott added a career-high five assists and three blocks as the Buffaloes registered 20 assists on 27 field goals.

Xavier Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds while Wesley Gordon contributed six points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Colorado. Nathan Moran scored 17 points, Martin Smith had 13 and Josh Williams 11 for Lipscomb (2-4), which cut a 24-point first-half deficit down to six with less than six minutes left.

Colorado scored the first eight points and led 44-20 at one point as Booker - 9-of-36 from the field entering the game - scored 13 points and was 4-of-7 from the field while handing out six assists in the first 20 minutes. Scott was 5-of-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the period.

Smith scored seven points during a 15-5 run to end the half that made it 49-35 and his 3-pointer cut the deficit to 71-65 with 5:43 remaining. Lipscomb, though, could get no closer or stop Scott, who scored nine points in the final 6:07 while Booker sealed it with a bucket to make it 82-74 with 1:20 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Scott has 17 career double-doubles - the most among active Pac-12 players. ... The Buffaloes are 19-0 at home in November under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. ... Colorado increased its average rebound differential for the season to plus-10.4 after winning the battle of the boards 41-27.