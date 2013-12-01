Georgetown 70, Lipscomb 49: D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the host Hoyas put the Bisons away in the second half.

Smith-Rivera shot 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range for Georgetown (4-2), which overcame 25.9 percent shooting from range and 64.7 percent shooting from the foul line. Joshua Smith added 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting and six rebounds while Mikael Hopkins chipped in 13 points.

Malcolm Smith paced Lipscomb (3-4) with 19 points and 11 rebounds while twin Martin Smith logged 16 points despite shooting 5-of-15 from the field. Only four other Bisons players scored, and none more than six points.

Lipscomb stayed close through the first half, using a 7-0 first half-closing run to pull within 27-26 at intermission behind a Martin Smith three-point play and Malcolm Smith 3-pointer. But two Jabril Trawick baskets and a Markel Starks 3-pointer quickly opened the Georgetown lead to 34-26 only 2:30 into the second half.

Smith-Rivera then hit a triple as the Hoyas scored the first 13 points of the second stanza and the Bisons were unable to get closer than nine from there. Trawick finished with eight points and seven rebounds while Starks finished with eight points and seven assists.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgetown F Greg Whittington was dismissed from the team on Friday by head coach John Thompson III. He averaged 12.1 points and seven rebounds in 13 games last season. … Lipscomb F Khion Sankey, who averages 8.2 points per game, fouled out in 18 minutes with two points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 at the foul line. ... The Hoyas out rebounded the Bisons 48-38.