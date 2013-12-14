Preview: Lipscomb at Georgia

Georgia has displayed more balance on offense through seven games, but the Bulldogs did not have a choice after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left after last season for the NBA. The Bulldogs return from final exams to host Lipscomb on Saturday, and three Georgia players are averaging double figures scoring for a team that won its final two games before exams after a four-game losing streak. Guards Charles Mann and Kenny Gaines, and center Nemanja Djurisic, are providing more offensive options for Mark Fox’s squad, combining to average 38.5 points.

The Bulldogs have taken care of the basketball, ranking 16th nationally in fewest turnovers, and the multiple-option approach on offense has Georgia fourth in the SEC in field-goal percentage. Mann and Djurisic are shooting better than 50 percent from the field. Lipscomb forward Martin Smith leads the Bison in scoring and earned Atlantic Sun Player of the Week honors by scoring 45 points in two games last week.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (4-5): Casey Alexander’s first season as coach has been marked by alternating wins and losses in the first nine contests. Twin brothers Martin Smith (16.4 points) and Malcolm Smith (13.2 points) lead the Bison in scoring. Lipscomb has allowed 79.4 points per game this season, ranking 307th nationally, and has surrendered 80 points or more four times.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-4): Mann, who earned an all-SEC freshman team selection last season, has stepped into a leadership role by pacing the Bulldogs at 27.4 minutes played and shooting 50.8 percent from the field. Djurisic scored 14 points (all in the first half) in Georgia’s last game, an 87-56 victory over Chattanooga on Dec. 2, while Donte Williams leads the Bulldogs in rebounding at 6.4. The Bulldogs are holding opponents to 39.3 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs have shot 50 percent or better from the field in four of their past five games.

2. Mann scored two points against Chattanooga, snapping a streak of five consecutive double-figure scoring outputs.

3. Saturday’s game is the first meeting between the two schools.

PREDICTION: Georgia 85, Lipscomb 62