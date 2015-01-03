Preview: Lipscomb at Missouri

An improving Missouri team has its final tune-up before beginning SEC play when the Tigers host Lipscomb on Saturday. Missouri has lost three straight, but first-year coach Kim Anderson’s young team has improved of late, with the last two defeats coming by a combined five points against Illinois and Oklahoma State. The Bisons, who have lost three of their last four, were defeated 89-69 in their only previous trip to Missouri in November 2006.

The young Tigers have been close to pulling off signature wins their last two times out, losing 62-59 on a buzzer-beater against Illinois before falling 74-72 in overtime against Oklahoma State. “It’s tough because we’re right there,” Missouri freshman guard Montaque Gill-Caesar told reporters. “Getting over that hump is the toughest thing to do. You don’t really know what to do because you feel like you did everything you could, but it encourages us because each and every game we’re getting better.” Lipscomb has played a couple of big-time foes close this season, losing 84-75 at Colorado and 72-62 at Vanderbilt but hasn’t defeated a major-conference opponent since winning at Indiana in December 2008.

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (5-8): The Bisons committed a season-high 24 turnovers in a 78-60 loss at Chattanooga last time out and will have to take better care of the ball to pull out a road win. Sophomore guard Josh Williams has carried the team, leading the squad in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (5.2) while scoring in double figures in 14 of his last 15 games dating to last season. Senior forward Malcolm Smith (13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds) also is putting together a solid campaign after missing the first three games of the season and has scored in double digits in seven straight contests.

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-7): Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism as the Tigers wrap up non-conference play is the emergence of a go-to guy in sophomore forward Johnathan Williams III. Williams (13.3 points, 6.6 rebounds) scored a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma State and has shown improving touch from the outside while scoring in double figures in 10 of 12 contests this season. Gill-Caesar (12.4 points) also bounced back with 15 points against the Cowboys after failing to reach double digits in consecutive losses to Xavier and Illinois.

TIP-INS

1. Freshmen and sophomores have accounted for 64.9 percent of Missouri’s total minutes and 77 percent of its scoring.

2. Lipscomb F Martin Smith (11.9 points), Malcolm’s twin brother, missed the Bisons’ last game with a foot injury.

3. Williams has led Missouri in scoring in six straight contests and scored 15 or more points in each.

PREDICTION: Missouri 68, Lipscomb 62