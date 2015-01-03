(Updated: ADDED Johnathan in 2nd sentence of 4th graph and 2nd sentence of 5th graph)

Missouri 72, Lipscomb 60: Johnathan Williams III tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds as the host Tigers survived a scare from the Bisons in their final non-conference game. Keith Shamburger scored 15 points and Tramaine Isabell added 14 off the bench for Missouri (6-7), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Rarely-used reserve Keanau Post collected seven points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers rallied from an 11-point deficit.

Nathan Moran scored 17 points to lead Lipscomb (5-9), which has lost four of its last five. Josh Williams added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Bisons, who shot 23.1 percent in the second half.

Talbott Denny scored the last five points of a 13-0 run that gave Lipscomb a 30-19 lead with six minutes left in the first half before the Tigers clawed within 35-33 at the break. The Bisons reestablished the double-digit margin at 48-38 on Josh Williams’ layup with 15:12 left, but Missouri answered with a 10-0 spurt and pulled even on Jonathan Williams’ three-point play with 11:31 to play.

The Tigers briefly surged to a five-point lead, but it was a one-point margin with five minutes remaining before Missouri pulled away. Johnathan Williams scored four points during a 9-0 run that pushed it to 68-58, and the Bisons didn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri G Montaque Gill-Caesar, the team’s No. 2 scorer, was scoreless on 0-for-2 shooting before leaving with a back injury. … Lipscomb F Malcolm Smith scored seven points in six minutes before going to the locker room with a cut on his tongue, while his twin brother, F Martin Smith (11.9 points), missed his second straight game with a foot injury. … Williams has scored 15 or more points in seven straight games and led or tied for the team lead in each contest.