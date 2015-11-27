Preview: Lipscomb at South Carolina

South Carolina looks to continue its best start in more than a decade when the undefeated Gamecocks host Lipscomb on Friday. The Gamecocks return home after claiming the Paradise Jam title and aim to move to 6-0 for the first time since starting the 2003-04 campaign with eight straight wins.

The Gamecocks’ turnaround has been apparent entering coach Frank Martin’s fourth season, as they’ve trailed in only two of their first five games and were behind for only 36 seconds during three games in the Paradise Jam. While Martin points out the season is only one-sixth complete, he is pleased with the progress his team has made. “Our upperclassmen, their offseason work and preparation have allowed them to start the season off the right way,” Martin told reporters. “It’s been fun to be a part of. It’s been fun to watch those kids grow and go out there and compete.” Lipscomb is looking for its first back-to-back wins of the season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus.

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (3-4): The Bisons went 1-2 in the Men Against Breast Cancer Challenge last week but capped the event with a 79-65 victory over Florida Atlantic. Two of their four losses have come by six points or fewer, as the Bisons have had difficulty closing out games – they’ve outscored opponents by 16 points in the first half but have been outscored by eight in the second half. J.C. Hampton (14.9) leads a trio of guards who average double-digit scoring, and Lipscomb has some size in the frontcourt with 7-2 center David Wishon and 6-8 forward Eli Pepper to try to combat South Carolina strong post players.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (5-0): The Gamecocks have bought into Martin’s defense-first style of play, but they’re also starting to put things together at the offensive end and have shot 50 percent or better in consecutive games. Getting the ball to big men Laimonas Chatkevicius (16.2 points) and Mindaugas Kacinas (14.4 points, seven rebounds) has been a major part of the offensive success, but swingman Sindarius Thornwell (13 points) has been outstanding at both ends of the floor and earned MVP honors at the Paradise Jam. South Carolina also has been strong on the boards, averaging an SEC-best 15.6 offensive rebounds per game and outrebounding its foes by an average of 11.6 per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams have shot well from 3-point range, with South Carolina hitting 41.8 percent and Lipscomb connecting on 39.5 percent.

2. The Bisons average 26.4 attempts from 3-point range per game, the most in the nation.

3. South Carolina has outscored its opponent in the paint in every game this season and by an average of 13.6 points overall.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 81, Lipscomb 67