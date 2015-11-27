South Carolina 92, Lipscomb 76

Senior forward Laimonas Chatkevicius scored 17 points to help South Carolina remain perfect with a 92-76 win over Lipscomb on Friday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (6-0) won all three of its games in the Paradise Jam, including an 83-75 decision against Tulsa in the championship game Monday.

The Gamecocks last opened with six straight victories in 2003-04, when they started 8-0 and won 18 of their first 20 en route to a 23-11 season.

Junior guard Duane Notice had 16 points and senior forward Mindaugas Kacinas contributed 15 points and six rebounds for South Carolina, which has scored 80 or more points in five of six games.

Junior guard Josh Williams had a team-high 21 points while sophomore guard Nathan Moran added 12 for Lipscomb (3-5).

J.C. Hampton, a junior guard and the Bisons’ leading scorer, was held to one point on 0-of-7 shooting.

The Gamecocks were up 51-40 at halftime and led by as many as 20 in the second half.