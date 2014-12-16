Preview: Lipscomb at Texas

Texas has the defensive part of the equation solved, so it turns its attention to tackling the riddle known as offense when it hosts Lipscomb on Tuesday. The No. 9 Longhorns are coming off a 59-27 victory over Texas State on Saturday - the fewest points it has allowed since 1946, but Texas coach Rick Barnes was not pleased. “We were absolutely awful on offense,” Barnes told reporters. “As a coaching staff, we emphasize in games like this that we defend really hard. We did do that.”

With one player taller than 6-6 in their rotation, the 3-point happy Bisons could be in for a long night against the long arms of the Longhorns. “If I was on a smaller team, I’d be intimidated to look at a lineup with four guys over 6-foot-8,” Texas’ Cameron Ridley, a 6-9 junior center, told reporters. Lipscomb, which has won two straight after a 68-59 victory at Austin Peay on Saturday, lost at Vanderbilt (72-62) and Colorado (84-75) earlier this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network, ESPN3

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (4-5): The Bisons love the long ball as they were 10th in the country in 3-point attempts through Sunday’s games, but connecting on only 32.8 percent. Brett Wishon, a 6-9 sophomore, is the top threat from beyond the arc at 42.4 percent and was 7-for-12 from long range for a career-high 21 points Saturday. Lipscomb has five players averaging double figures in scoring led by sophomore guard Josh Williams (15.2), who also grabs a team-high 5.8 rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS (8-1): The Longhorns boast the No. 5 scoring defense in the nation at 50.9 points per game and is No. 2 in field-goal percentage defense behind Kentucky at 30.4 percent. Myles Turner, a 6-11 freshman, averages 11 points, and team bests of 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Texas continues to struggle on offense without sophomore guard Isaiah Taylor (team-leading 15 points per game), who is out indefinitely with a broken wrist.

TIP-INS

1. The Longhorns have outrebounded eight of their nine opponents - seven by double digits - and have a plus-14.7 margin, while the Bisons are minus-0.6.

2. Texas has won 13 straight at home.

3. The teams have never met.

PREDICTION: Texas 71, Lipscomb 55