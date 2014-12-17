No. 9 Texas 106, Lipscomb 61: Freshman Myles Turner recorded career highs with 26 points and six blocks while grabbing nine rebounds as the host Longhorns started fast to easily dispatch the Bisons.

Jonathan Holmes added 17 points and six rebounds for Texas (9-1), which set a school record for blocks in a half with 10 prior to the break en route to a 58-32 lead at intermission. Connor Lammert contributed nine rebounds as the Longhorns dominated the boards 55-28, including 28-14 in the first half.

Malcolm Smith scored 17 points for Lipscomb (4-6), which shot 30.6 percent from the field against the nation’s No. 2 team in field-goal percentage defense (30.4). The Bisons were 9-for-30 from 3-point range after entering the game 10th in the country in attempts from beyond the arc, averaging 28 per contest.

Turner produced 19 points, seven rebounds and five blocks while shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 6-for-6 from the line in the first half and made his only 3-point attempt as Texas was 8-of-15 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes. The 6-11 forward scored six points and blocked a pair of shots during a 15-3 run that gave the Longhorns a 37-18 lead, which grew to 29 before Brett Wishon drilled a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the period.

The Longhorns, who defeated Texas State 59-27 on Saturday, exceeded their average of 68.7 points when Cameron Ridley’s dunk made it 69-38 with 13:32 left. Turner scored his first points of the second half with 8:43 to play, converting a three-point play to put Texas in front 81-47.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Longhorns won their 14th straight at home. ... Texas’ previous record for blocks in a half was nine, set three times since blocked shots were charted in 1979. ... G Demarcus Holland recorded eight assists and G Kendal Yancy added seven for the Longhorns, who totaled 24 assists after previously averaging 13.