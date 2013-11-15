Preview: Lipscomb at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt will be hoping to have a little more breathing room than it did in its opener when it hosts Lipscomb on Friday night. The Commodores eked out an 86-80 win over Georgia State on Tuesday in a game that featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes. Freshman center Damian Jones keyed the Vanderbilt win in his collegiate debut, scoring 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting off the bench and leading the team with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Lipscomb has split its opening two contests, losing 87-83 to Belmont before defeating Oakland City 88-78 on Monday. Guard Carter Sanderson has had the hot hand for the Bisons, averaging 20.0 points and hitting 7-of-13 from beyond the arc through his squad’s first two contests. Vanderbilt will hope to gain its advantage in the paint with Jones and forward Rod Odom, who also had 19 in the Commodores’ opener.

TV: 8 p.m., ET, No TV

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (1-1): New coach Casey Alexander has taken over a tough task at Lipscomb, which was 12-18 in 2012-13 and lost its top two scorers in Deonte Alexander (graduation) and Stephen Hurt (transfer). Sanderson’s hot shooting from beyond the arc has been a nice surprise but can’t be expected to continue - he shot just 29.9 percent from deep last season. The Bisons are getting major contributions in the frontcourt from the Smith twins, Martin and Malcolm, who are averaging 14.5 and 14.0 points, respectively, and in the backcourt from freshman J.C. Hampton, who scored 20 in the opener against Belmont.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-0): One local newspaper said the Commodores “may be the least hyped team” in coach Kevin Stallings’ 15-year tenure, but there are encouraging signs. Odom, who averaged 10.4 points last season,could combine with the surprising Jones to give the Commodores an unexpectedly potent duo in the frontcourt. “He’s a different guy than we’ve had, Damian, if you throw it up there, he’ll get it, and he has good hands,” Stallings said after the season opener.

TIP-INS:

1. Stallings needs one victory to become Vanderbilt’s all-time wins leader with 289, breaking a tie with Roy Skinner.

2. Hampton was named the Atlantic Sun’s Newcomer of the Week for his 20-point performance against Belmont.

3. Guard Kyle Fuller dished a career-high seven assists in Vanderbilt’s opener.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 79, Lipscomb 61