Preview: Lipscomb at Vanderbilt

Damian Jones had the best-scoring game of his career in Vanderbilt’s opener and the 6-10 sophomore attempts to post another strong showing when the Commodores host Lipscomb on Thursday. Jones tallied 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting and also grabbed 12 rebounds as Vanderbilt rolled to an 83-56 win over Trevecca Nazarene. Lipscomb split its first two games, recording an easy win over Berry before losing to Belmont on Monday.

Commodores coach Kevin Stallings is hoping to see a major increase in assertiveness from Jones during his second college season. “Damian’s a guy that likes it more in the background,” Stallings told reporters. “He’s not one that wants to be out in front. He wants the ball, but it’s a little outside his personality to need to be the ring leader.” The Bisons were drubbed 87-62 by Belmont, prompting coach Casey Alexander to tell reporters “we made so many mistakes on both ends of the floor. That’s frustrating and it’s my job to clean that up.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (1-1): Guard Josh Williams is averaging 22.5 points and the Bisons will need a big performance from him to knock off the Commodores. Forward Martin Smith (1,009 career points) averages 13 points and he became the 44th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points when he tallied 12 in the loss to Belmont as one of the few bright moments. “We had a couple chances where we made it interesting in the first half but Belmont always had an answer,” Alexander said. “The reason they did is that they prepared better and executed better.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (1-0): Forward Luke Kornet joined Jones in excelling in the interior in the opener with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. “I’m a lot more comfortable this year than last,” said Kornet, a 7-0 sophomore.” Last year, I came in and was just so skinny and not used to this physicality at all.” Freshman guard Riley LaChance had 13 points in his Commodores’ debut and his backcourt mate – Shelton Mitchell – is also a freshman.

TIP-INS

1. Jones and Kornet each had four blocks in the rout of Trevecca Nazarene.

2. Lipscomb G J.C. Hampton is 3-for-20 from the field through two games.

3. Vanderbilt possessed a 53-29 rebounding edge in its opener.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 76, Lipscomb 63