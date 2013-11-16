(Updated: Editing in 3rd graph.)

Vanderbilt 80, Lipscomb 69: James Siakam recorded his first career double-double, racking up 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Commodores, who pulled away late to defeat the visiting Bisons.

Siakam, who entered the game with career highs of eight points and eight rebounds, delivered for Vanderbilt (2-0), which closed the game by outscoring the Bisons 29-18. Rod Odom tied his career high and led the Commodores with 20 points

J.C. Hampton keyed the effort for Lipscomb (1-2) with a career-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Khion Sankey added 15 for the Bisons.

A 3-point barrage from Hampton kept the Bisons close deep into the second half. Four straight Hampton 3-pointers had the game tied at 51 with 8:17 to play before Vanderbilt finally pulled away, holding Lipscomb to just three field goals during the final 8:17.

The teams traded big runs early, as the Commodores jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead in the game’s first 3:51 before Lipscomb took the lead with a 15-1 run of its own during the next 4:29. Despite a 16-4 free-throw advantage in the first half, Vanderbilt only led 33-30 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings became the school’s all-time wins leader with the victory, passing Roy Skinner. … Vanderbilt has scored 75-plus points twice this season after accomplishing the feat just twice in 2012-13. … The Commodores outrebounded the Bisons 42-26.