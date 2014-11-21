Vanderbilt 72, Lipscomb 62: Damian Jones scored 21 points as the Commodores knocked off the Bisons.

Wade Baldwin IV contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for Vanderbilt (2-0). Luke Kornet also scored 11 points for the Commodores.

J.C. Hampton scored 13 points for Lipscomb (1-2), which shot only 33.3 percent from the field and was 17-of-26 from the free-throw line. Josh Williams added 12 points for the Bisons.

Lipscomb outplayed Vanderbilt over the first 10 minutes of the second half and cut a 15-point halftime deficit to 52-49 at the midway point. Jeff Roberson hit a key 3-pointer to get the Commodores going and Jones scored five points in a 35-second span as Vanderbilt opened up a 65-53 lead with 4:14 remaining and cruised from there.

The Commodores opened up an early 13-point lead thanks to 16-1 run and dominated most of the first half. Lipscomb pulled within 29-20 on a 3-pointer by Brett Wishon with 4:31 to go before Vanderbilt finished strong for a 40-25 halftime edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores were 7-of-15 from 3-point range. … F Martin Smith, who went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in Lipscomb’s last game, scored 10 points on 1-of-11 shooting. … F James Siakam had three of Vanderbilt’s eight blocked shots.