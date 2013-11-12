Preview: LIU Brooklyn at Indiana

(Updated: UPDATES Indiana ranking to No. 23)

Indiana’s batch of newcomers started the season in style and the No. 23 Hoosiers look for another victory when they host LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday. After losing standouts Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller to the NBA, the Hoosiers are reloading and freshman forward Noah Vonleh notched a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds in an easy 100-72 victory over Chicago State last Friday. Fellow freshmen Troy Williams (13 points) and Devin Davis (10) also scored in double digits.

LIU Brooklyn is seeking its fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament and opened its season with an 87-80 victory over Saint Peter’s. Indiana perhaps will receive a challenge from the Blackbirds and coach Tom Crean will be looking for progress – especially in the ball-handling department after the Hoosiers committed 19 turnovers against Chicago State. “There is probably a five-page laundry list of things we have to be better at,” Crean said. “That’s kind of where we’re at in this season.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT LIU BROOKLYN (1-0): Point guard Jason Brickman led the nation with 290 assists last season and began his senior campaign in impressive fashion with 13 points and 14 assists against Saint Peter’s. Brickman fell two shy of his career high for assists and needs just 267 more to become the fourth player in Division I history to reach 1,000. Junior guard Gerrell Martin scored a career-best 24 points and went 6-of-8 from 3-point range in the opener.

ABOUT INDIANA (1-0): The Hoosiers blocked 13 shots against Chicago State, one off the school mark set against Penn State in 2000, while holding the Cougars to 25.9 percent from the field. Sophomore Jeremy Hollowell blocked four shots to go with his career-best 16 points and Vonleh had three rejections. “We’re a big team and we’re really long,” Vonleh said after the contest. “Coach stresses defense every day in practice and we just to want to keep getting back in transition, finding our man and just running after the boards and things like that.”

TIP-INS

1. Indiana made a school-record 45 free throws against Chicago State, two more than the previous mark.

2. Brickman has recorded 10 or more assists 23 times in his stellar career.

3. The Hoosiers had a 62-36 rebounding edge in the opener – their best work on the boards since collecting 66 against Illinois on Feb. 9, 1974.

PREDICTION: Indiana 88, LIU Brooklyn 74