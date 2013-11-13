(Updated: Minor edits)

No. 23 Indiana 73, LIU Brooklyn 72: Will Sheehey had 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals as the host Hoosiers escaped against the Blackbirds.

Noah Vonleh had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Yogi Ferrell also scored 17 for Indiana (2-0). LIU Brooklyn’s Jason Brickman missed two shots in the final five seconds that would have given the Blackbirds (1-1) a huge upset victory.

Brickman had 11 points and 10 assists and missed a go-ahead layup with five seconds left. Indiana’s Devin Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 4.8 seconds remaining, but Brickman came up short on a last-second 3-point attempt.

Troy Joseph scored 16 points and E.J. Reed and Gilbert Parga added 15 apiece for LIU Brooklyn. The Blackbirds were up 70-67 after Parga’s 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining before Sheehey hit two 3-pointers to put the Hoosiers in the lead for good.

Indiana shot just 27.5 percent in the first half and LIU Brooklyn led most of the way after an early 14-0 run. Parga’s 3-pointer gave the Blackbirds a 23-14 edge with 8:50 to play before the Hoosiers rallied to trail 36-33 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hoosiers had a 48-35 edge on the boards. … Brickman had 10-plus assists for the 24th time and raised his career count to 743. He is aiming to become the fourth player in Division I history to reach 1,000 assists. … Indiana was 1-of-16 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7-of-26.