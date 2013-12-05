Preview: LIU Brooklyn at Seton Hall

Seton Hall looks to stay above .500 when the Pirates host LIU Brooklyn on Thursday. Seton Hall, which hasn’t won back-to-back games since the first two of the season, is led by Fuquan Edwin at 15.3 points per game. Sterling Gibbs averages 14.4 points despite shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range for the Pirates.

E.J. Reed paces four Blackbirds scoring in double figures at 12.2 points per contest. Gerrell Martin chips in with 12 points per game for LIU Brooklyn, which snapped a four-game losing streak when it edged Norfolk State 74-72 on Sunday. LIU Brooklyn guard Jason Brickman averages 10 assists to lead the Northeast Conference by more than four per game.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT LIU BROOKLYN (2-4): Gilbert Parga averages 11.6 points for the Blackbirds, who rank 312th of 345 Division I teams in rebounding at 31.8 boards per game. Landon Atterberry is LIU Brooklyn’s most efficient scorer with 11.2 points on 53.8 percent shooting. Atterberry’s 4.7 rebounds per game leads the team..

ABOUT SETON HALL (4-3): Brian Oliver averages 8.4 points in 18.6 minutes for the Pirates, who will be without 6-9 forward Patrik Auda. Auda, who averages 12 points on 75 percent shooting and 5.6 rebounds, is out indefinitely after re-injuring his right foot. Gene Teague grabs a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game, but was limited to 14 minutes in Seton Hall’s last game.

TIP-INS

1. Oliver has posted three consecutive double-digit scoring games off the bench for Seton Hall.

2. Brickman logged 14 assists in the Blackbirds’ win against Norfolk State.

3. Seton Hall is starting a stretch of three games in six nights.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 77, LIU Brooklyn 64