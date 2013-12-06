FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seton Hall 92, LIU Brooklyn 81
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ford Motor Co
December 6, 2013 / 2:36 AM / 4 years ago

Seton Hall 92, LIU Brooklyn 81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Gibbs in graph 2)

Seton Hall 92, LIU Brooklyn 82: Brian Oliver scored a season-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from 3-point range as the host Pirates beat the Blackbirds.

Eugene Teague added 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for Seton Hall (5-3), which shot 80 percent at the foul line and committed just six turnovers. Brandon Mobley chipped in 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and seven rebounds while Sterling Gibbs scored 16 points despite shooting 4-of-15.

Jason Brickman paced Brooklyn (2-5) with 19 points and a game-high nine assists. E.J. Reed had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Chris Carter scored 12 points.

Seton Hall scored the first five points en route to an 18-8 lead on two Mobley free throws with 12:45 left in the first half. The Blackbirds pulled as close as four at 26-22 with 7:56 left in the opening frame before the Pirates reeled off a 17-6 run in the final 4:14 to take a 53-36 into halftime.

Brooklyn clawed within single digits again at 80-71 when Brickman found Reed for a basket with 6:04 left, but Gibbs’ 3-pointer 23 seconds later all but sealed the win. Teague scored seven points in the final 4:11 to keep the Blackbirds away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall G Jaren Sina added six points and six rebounds. … Brickman, the nation’s leader in assists per game, entered the contest averaging 10. … Brooklyn’s Landon Atterberry and Gerrell Martin pitched in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.