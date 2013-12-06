Seton Hall 92, LIU Brooklyn 81

(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of Gibbs in graph 2)

Seton Hall 92, LIU Brooklyn 82: Brian Oliver scored a season-high 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting from 3-point range as the host Pirates beat the Blackbirds.

Eugene Teague added 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for Seton Hall (5-3), which shot 80 percent at the foul line and committed just six turnovers. Brandon Mobley chipped in 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and seven rebounds while Sterling Gibbs scored 16 points despite shooting 4-of-15.

Jason Brickman paced Brooklyn (2-5) with 19 points and a game-high nine assists. E.J. Reed had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Chris Carter scored 12 points.

Seton Hall scored the first five points en route to an 18-8 lead on two Mobley free throws with 12:45 left in the first half. The Blackbirds pulled as close as four at 26-22 with 7:56 left in the opening frame before the Pirates reeled off a 17-6 run in the final 4:14 to take a 53-36 into halftime.

Brooklyn clawed within single digits again at 80-71 when Brickman found Reed for a basket with 6:04 left, but Gibbs’ 3-pointer 23 seconds later all but sealed the win. Teague scored seven points in the final 4:11 to keep the Blackbirds away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seton Hall G Jaren Sina added six points and six rebounds. … Brickman, the nation’s leader in assists per game, entered the contest averaging 10. … Brooklyn’s Landon Atterberry and Gerrell Martin pitched in 11 and 10 points, respectively.