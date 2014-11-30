Preview: LIU Brooklyn at Temple

Temple, coming off its first Big 5 victory of the season over Pennsylvania on Tuesday, will try for its second straight victory Sunday afternoon when it hosts winless LIU Brooklyn. The Owls are 3-0 at home this year after grinding out the 76-67 win over the Quakers. Temple led that one 70-67 with 1:15 remaining but closed out the win at the free throw line with guard Josh Brown going 4-for-4 in the final 37 seconds.

Temple’s two losses were to Duke (74-54) and UNLV (57-50) in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. “The best thing about it is you live to play another day,” sophomore forward Mark Williams, who scored a career-high 24 points against Penn after going 1-for-10 against UNLV, told Philly.com. “Ultimately, the goal is to win. That’s all that matters to me.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LIU BROOKLYN (0-3): The Blackbirds, coming off a 9-20 finish a year ago, battled St. John’s before losing 66-53 in their opener and lost in overtime at Saint Joseph’s 74-70, so don’t be fooled by the record. Sophomore guard Joel Hernandez leads a balanced scoring attack with an average of nine points per game. Senior forward Landon Atterberry is a returning starter who is averaging 7.3 points and a team best 6.3 rebounds per game.

ABOUT TEMPLE (3-2): Senior point guard Will Cummings is off to a great start for the Owls, averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Another guard, Quenton DeCosey, averaged 15.4 points a year ago as a freshman and is the only other Owl averaging in double figures (11.4). The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Williams leads the frontcourt with a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Texas transfer Jaylen Bond, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, has been slowed by an ankle injury and is averaging three points and 5.3 rebounds for the Owls.

2. Temple is shooting 72.3 percent from the free throw line with Brown having connected on 17-of-20 attempts.

3. The Owls have struggled from 3-point range, connecting on 22.7 percent of their attempts.

PREDICTION: Temple 75, LIU Brooklyn 64