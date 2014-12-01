(Updated: MOVES ”a career-high“ from Bond’s points to his rebounds in graph 2; CHANGES ”11“ to nine” and ADDS period at end of graph 2 SUBTRACTS Elvar Fridriksson, CHANGES Zanna’s rebounds to “nine”, SUBTRACTS “.0” and CHANGES 3-point attempts for LIU Brooklyn in graph 3 CHANGES run to “18-6” in graph 4 SUBTRACT “39-31” and ADDS points inside in graph 5 REWORDS last two notes of GAME NOTEBOOK)

Temple 70, LIU Brooklyn 56: Quenton DeCosey scored 14 of his game-high 15 points in the second half to rally the host Owls.

Texas transfer Jaylen Bond finished with 11 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for Temple (4-2), which trailed by as many as nine points in the first half. Josh Brown added 11 points and Will Cummings finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Owls.

Landon Atterberry scored 13 points while Gerrell Martin added 12 points and eight rebounds for LIU Brooklyn (0-4). Nura Zanna scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Blackbirds, who shot 35 percent, including 7-of-26 beyond the arc.

LIU Brooklyn connected on four 3-pointers in the first six minutes to build an early 16-7 lead. Temple answered with an 18-6 run capped by a 3-pointer by Cummings to take its first lead of the game at 25-22, but Martin scored seven consecutive points to fuel a 12-2 run by the Blackbirds, who went into halftime with a 34-27 advantage.

LIU Brooklyn led by as many as eight points after a jumper by Zanna early in the second half, but DeCosey got hot after that, connecting three 3-pointers over a three-minute stretch, the final one putting Temple ahead to stay with 14 minutes to go at 46-45. The Owls, who outscored the Blackbirds 40-18 inside, closed the game out with a 30-11 run to improve to 4-0 at home.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple finished with a 50-40 rebounding edge, including 15 offensive boards. ... The Owls finished with four turnovers. ... Temple, which came into the game shooting 22.7 percent from 3-point range, shot 15.4 percent beyond the arc on Sunday.