Preview: Long Beach State at Arizona

Highly touted freshman Aaron Gordon looks to build on his successful debut on Monday when No. 5 Arizona hosts Long Beach State, which opened with a 71-59 win over Hawaii Pacific on Saturday. Gordon collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in Friday’s 73-62 win over Cal Poly despite battling a sore groin. The Wildcats started with a small lineup against the Mustangs, with sophomore Gabe York making his first career start at the wing and center Kaleb Tarczewski coming off the bench.

The season opener also marked the Wildcats debut of point guard T.J. McConnell, a transfer from Duquesne who had a team-high six assists. Arizona struggled to draw clear from the Mustangs while shooting 20-of-36 from the foul line, but coach Sean Miller isn’t expecting perfection early in the season. “Our upside is significant but we just have so many players in new roles that you can’t expect us to be a great team right now,” he said. “We’re far from it.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-0): The 49ers are led by guard Mike Caffey, an All-Big West first-team selection who scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds against Hawaii Pacific. Senior Dan Jennings added a career-high 17 rebounds and scored 10 points for the defending three-time regular-season Big West champions, who were picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason media poll. In addition to the Wildcats, the 49ers’ non-conference schedule includes games against Michigan, Creighton, USC, North Carolina State and Missouri.

ABOUT ARIZONA (1-0): Tarczewski started all 35 games last season, but was limited by a minor hip injury in the opener and finished with 11 points and no rebounds in 19 minutes. McConnell had a quiet Wildcats debut in the scoring column with five points, but the Wildcats are counting on the pass-first point guard to be a key part of their rotation. York played in just 15 games last season, but Miller appears eager to see more of the 6-foot-3 sophomore, who shot 34.8 from beyond the arc last year.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona is 28-4 under coach Sean Miller in non-conference home games.

2. The Wildcats are 4-0 all-time against Long Beach State, including a 94-72 victory at the McKale Center on Nov. 19, 2012.

3. Long Beach State coach Dan Monson is tied with Seth Greenberg for the second-most wins in school history with 105. Jerry Tarkanian won 122 games from 1968-1973.

PREDICTION: Arizona 83, Long Beach State 64