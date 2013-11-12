FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona 91, Long Beach State 57
#Intel
November 12, 2013 / 5:22 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona 91, Long Beach State 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS 3-point field goal attempts in 3rd graph)

No. 5 Arizona 91, Long Beach State 57: Brandon Ashley scored 16 points and freshman Aaron Gordon recorded his second straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats routed the visiting 49ers.

Gabe York and Nick Johnson added 14 points apiece for Arizona (2-0), which opened the game with a 24-9 run and remained unbeaten in five all-time meetings against Long Beach State (1-1). York made four of his seven shots from 3-point range and is 6-of-11 from beyond the arc through two games.

Dan Jennings led the 49ers with 16 points, while leading scorer Mike Caffey was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting after scoring a career-high 27 points in Saturday’s season-opening win over Hawaii Pacific. The 49ers missed 14 of their first 16 shots and finished the game shooting 27 percent from the field, including 5-of-23 from 3-point range.

Gordon’s tip-in at the buzzer gave Arizona a 44-18 advantage at the half, and the Wildcats extended their lead to 61-33 with 12:13 remaining on T.J. McConnell’s 3-pointer. Twelve players scored for Arizona, which led by as many as 37 points down the stretch.

Arizona used a suffocating defense to take control early, and York hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Wildcats ahead 14-4 with 13:39 left in the first half. Gordon drilled his lone 3-pointer with 8:08 remaining in the half to increase Arizona’s lead to 24-9.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona C Kaleb Tarczewski started and had nine points and 10 rebounds after being limited by a hip injury in the Wildcats’ season-opening win over Cal Poly. … Arizona has scored at least 90 points in all five wins over Long Beach State, which was picked to finish fourth in the Big West Conference. … The Wildcats improved to 29-4 under coach Sean Miller in non-conference home games.

