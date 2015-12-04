Long Beach State 83, Colorado State 77

Guard Nick Faust scored 27 points and hit a key late 3-pointer, helping Long Beach State upend Colorado State 83-77 Thursday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Long Beach State (4-4) led for the majority of the second half, but saw its lead trimmed to 70-68 with five minutes to play.

Faust hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left and assisted on a dunk from forward Gabe Levin to secure the win and snap a four-game losing streak for the 49ers.

Colorado State (5-2) shot 39.6 percent and suffered its first home loss of the season, despite a big game from guard John Gillon.

Gillon finished with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Guard Glan Cavell added 20 points for the Rams, who made 12-of-32 3-point attempts.

Guards A.J. Spencer and Travis Hammonds added 14 points apiece for the 49ers.

Long Beach State closed out the first half on a 10-3 run and took a 42-34 lead into halftime. Faust had 15 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers

Coach Larry Eustachy’s Rams lost their top three scorers from last season, but won five of their first six games, including all three home games, before dropping Thursday’s game.