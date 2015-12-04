FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Long Beach State 83, Colorado State 77
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 4, 2015 / 4:31 AM / in 2 years

Long Beach State 83, Colorado State 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Nick Faust scored 27 points and hit a key late 3-pointer, helping Long Beach State upend Colorado State 83-77 Thursday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Long Beach State (4-4) led for the majority of the second half, but saw its lead trimmed to 70-68 with five minutes to play.

Faust hit a 3-pointer with two minutes left and assisted on a dunk from forward Gabe Levin to secure the win and snap a four-game losing streak for the 49ers.

Colorado State (5-2) shot 39.6 percent and suffered its first home loss of the season, despite a big game from guard John Gillon.

Gillon finished with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Guard Glan Cavell added 20 points for the Rams, who made 12-of-32 3-point attempts.

Guards A.J. Spencer and Travis Hammonds added 14 points apiece for the 49ers.

Long Beach State closed out the first half on a 10-3 run and took a 42-34 lead into halftime. Faust had 15 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers

Coach Larry Eustachy’s Rams lost their top three scorers from last season, but won five of their first six games, including all three home games, before dropping Thursday’s game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.