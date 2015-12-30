Preview: Long Beach State at Duke

The non-conference portion of the schedule had its ups and downs for No. 12 Duke, and the Blue Devils will try to close it out with a positive showing Wednesday against visiting Long Beach State. Duke rebounded from its overtime loss to Utah after eight days off and handily beat Elon on Monday, but will enter ACC play next week without starting forward Amile Jefferson, who fractured his right foot during practice Dec. 12 and is sidelined at least another two weeks.

Grayson Allen was also still feeling the effects of the flu as of Monday and Duke’s leading scorer had lost eight or nine pounds, according to coach Mike Krzyzewski. It’s a good thing the Blue Devils have plenty of depth, led by Brandon Ingram, whom many believe will be a top three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft and has been filling in nicely at power forward after Jefferson’s injury. Ingram, a 6-9 freshman, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and is coming off a season-high 26 points and 11 rebounds against Elon. Long Beach State leading scorer Nick Faust played against Duke for three seasons while he was with Maryland and the Terrapins were still in the ACC, but only beat the Blue Devils once, in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in 2013.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (6-8): This is also the last game for the 49ers before the start of Big West Conference play and they’ll be trying to wrap up a tough three-game stretch with a victory. Long Beach State is coming off road losses to Oregon and No. 7 Arizona and the 49ers weren’t competitive in either game. A victory may require a monumental performance for Faust, who has played well at Duke, beginning with his first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as a freshman, when he moved back into the starting lineup and finished with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds.

ABOUT DUKE (10-2): Matt Jones has picked up some of Jefferson’s scoring void as well, producing at least 16 points in the each of the last three games. Luke Kennard is also averaging double figures in scoring (11.1) and Derryck Thornton isn’t far off (9.3), giving Long Beach State a lot to consider on defense. The Blue Devils can also wear away at their opponents’ depth via foul trouble, as they’ve scored nearly a quarter of their points from the foul line this season, making 48 more free throws than the opposition has attempted.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has the best winning percentage (.837) and second-most wins (195) in the NCAA since the start of the 2009-10 season.

2. The Blue Devils have won an NCAA-best 124 consecutive non-conference home games.

3. Eight players have scored in double figures for the 49ers this season.

PREDICTION: Duke 89, Long Beach State 77