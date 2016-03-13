Hawaii 64, Long Beach State 60

Junior guard Aaron Valdes scored 14 points to lead top-seeded Hawaii to a dramatic 64-60 victory over third-seeded Long Beach State in the championship game of the Big West conference tournament on Saturday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Junior forward Stefan Jankovic scored 10 points for Hawaii (27-5), which secured its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2002.

Senior guard Nick Faust had 17 points and eight rebounds for Long Beach State (20-14). Sophomore guard Justin Bibbins and junior guard Travis Hammonds had 12 points apiece.

The outcome was in doubt in the final minutes but a 3-pointer by Jankovic snapped a tie and gave Hawaii a 61-58 lead with 2:45 and the Rainbow Warriors prevailed.

The teams traded leads throughout the opening half. Hawaii went up 13-11 on a layup by Valdes and Long Beach State took an 18-17 lead on a three-point play by sophomore forward Gabe Levin. The Rainbow Warriors finished strong, ending the half with a 14-7 run to take a 31-25 lead at the half.

The Warriors went up 36-25 on a jumper by Jankovic early in the second half and extended their lead to 12 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Sheriff Drammeh.

Long Beach State stormed back to cut Hawaii’s lead to 49-47 on a three-point play by Hammonds and tied the game at 58 on a layup by Levin with 3:12 remaining.