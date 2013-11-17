Preview: Long Beach State at Kansas State

Kansas State has made the NCAA Tournament four straight years, but the drive for five is not off to a promising start. The Wildcats seek some consistency, particularly on offense, when they host Long Beach State on Sunday. The 49ers also enter this game not in the best of moods after allowing four points in the final six seconds of Thursday’s 74-73 loss to Loyola Marymount.

Following a Round of 64 upset at the hands of La Salle in last season’s NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats opened this season by losing at home to Northern Colorado as guard Marcus Foster, Will Spradling and Shane Southwell combined to shoot 7-of-34. Kansas State rebounded to defeat Oral Roberts on Wednesday, but the Wildcats trailed in that game 10-2 and 16-4 before recovering for a seven-point win. “We made some strides, but we have to keep getting better,” coach Bruce Weber said.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-2): The 49ers are only averaging 67 points through their first three games, with Mike Caffey leading the way at 18.7 points per contest. Among Long Beach State players who have seen at least 10 minutes this season, Caffey is the team’s leading 3-point shooter at only 30.8 percent. Dan Jennings has probably been the 49ers’ best player to this point, as the senior forward is averaging 14.7 points and 12 rebounds, in addition to a team-high 1.3 blocks.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (1-1): Part of the reason Kansas State is struggling early on this season is the absence of last year’s leading scorer and rebounder Rodney McGruder (graduation), last year’s starting point guard Angel Rodriguez (transferred to Miami) and returning junior forward Thomas Gipson (out with a head injury). On the bright side, Foster had a strong bounce-back game against Oral Roberts, finishing 9-of-12 - including 4-of-5 from behind the arc - for 25 points. However, the freshman guard also had half of the Wildcats’ 12 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Gipson, who has missed the Wildcats’ first two games, could be available Sunday.

2. Long Beach State’s David Samuels and McKay LaSalle have combined to shoot 11-of-40 this season, including 6-of-25 from long range.

3. Kansas State doesn’t play a true road game until Jan. 7 at Texas Christian.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 64, Long Beach State 59