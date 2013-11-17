FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 71, Long Beach State 58
November 17, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Kansas State 71, Long Beach State 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State 71, Long Beach State 58: Marcus Foster scored 17 points and Shane Southwell chipped in 14 as the Wildcats knocked off the visiting 49ers.

Foster made four 3-pointers for the second straight game and Southwell also knocked down a pair of long-range shots for the Wildcats (2-1), who also received 10 points off the bench from Omari Lawrence. Will Spradling contributed eight points, six assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals for Kansas State.

Dan Jennings had his third double-double in four games for Long Beach State (1-3), notching 14 points to go along with 12 rebounds. The 49ers’ only other player in double figures was A.J. Spencer, who scored 13 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Kansas State held a 9-5 lead early in the first half before seven different Wildcats scored during a 20-5 run to break open the game. The hosts held a 39-22 lead at halftime with Southwell scoring 10 points and Foster adding nine in the opening 20 minutes.

D.J. Johnson began the second half with back-to-back layups and Foster made a pair of 3-pointers shortly thereafter as Kansas State pushed its advantage to 49-26. The Wildcats then went nearly five minutes without a field goal, but by that time the outcome had already been decided.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Long Beach State committed 20 turnovers - 10 in each half. ... Wildcats F Thomas Gipson missed the game with a head injury. ... Kansas State held Long Beach State to 6-of-21 from 3-point range, although the 49ers pulled down 18 offensive rebounds and held a 40-29 advantage on the boards.

