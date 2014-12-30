Preview: Long Beach State at Louisville

After their offense was deconstructed by No. 1 Kentucky, Louisville will begin the process of rebuilding its confidence Tuesday against visiting Long Beach State. The sixth-ranked Cardinals shot 25.9 percent against the Wildcats in a 58-50 setback Saturday, marking their lowest shooting percentage since the 1989-90 season. “We knew that we could play good defense,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino told reporters. “We knew we’d force turnovers. It was a question of whether we could score, and the answer was we didn‘t.”

All-American candidate Montrezl Harrell was limited to nine points, while the Cardinals’ starting backcourt of Chris Jones and Terry Rozier combined to shoot 8-of-33. On the bright side, Louisville forced 18 turnovers in holding an opponent below 60 points for the eighth time this season. Long Beach State is wrapping up a six-game road trip that has featured four ranked opponents.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (5-9): The 49ers have wins against Kansas State, Xavier and Nevada, but they enter this matchup having dropped all five games on their road trip. They shot 6-of-23 from 3-point range against Syracuse on Sunday, losing 85-67 despite three players - Eric McKnight, Mike Caffey and Tyler Lamb - scoring 14 points apiece. Caffey averages 17.6 points - seven more than Lamb - and is a terrific 3-point shooter, connecting on 47 percent of his attempts this season.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (11-1): The numbers against Kentucky were bad all around, but the fact that the Cardinals had a total of one assist was particularly scary. “We’re a little offensively challenged,” said Pitino, whose team ranks 217th nationally in field-goal percentage (42.7). “We’ve had this problem the whole year. We’re working very hard at it.” Senior forward Wayne Blackshear is another player looking to bounce back as he followed a career-high 31-point effort against CSUN by shooting 2-of-9 for 10 points versus Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville is 155-9 under Pitino when scoring at least 80 points, including 7-0 this season.

2. The Cardinals had won 35 straight nonconference home games before Saturday’s loss.

3. Lamb is 20-of-22 from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Louisville 81, Long Beach State 66