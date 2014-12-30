Louisville 63, Long Beach State 48

(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede CORRECTS time of Harrell’s jumper, first sentence, fifth graph. CORRECTS time of 10-point lead, second sentence, fifth graph. RECASTS second sentence, fifth graph to spell out “wouldn‘t” and reflect Long Beach State getting closer than 10 points at one point. RECASTS first notebook item to reflect both teams finishing with 28 rebounds.)

No. 6 Louisville 63, Long BeachState 48: Terry Rozier scored 23 points as the Cardinals bounced backfrom their first loss of the season to rout the visiting 49ers.Rozier also had seven rebounds,six steals and three assists for Louisville (12-1), which lost to No.1 Kentucky on Saturday. Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and WayneBlackshear had 12 points and seven boards for the Cardinals.

Branford Jones led Long BeachState (5-10) with 13 points while Mike Caffey added 11. DavidSamuels chipped in 10 points but had six of the 49ers’ 19 turnovers.

Neither team could establish muchof an advantage early on with the Cardinals leading by just one with6:52 to play before going on a 14-0 run to close the first half, powered byseven from Blackshear. The 49ers were 0-of-9 from the field duringthat stretch.

Long Beach State scored the firstfour points of the second half before Louisville scored 11 straightto up its advantage to 22 on Harrell’s jumper with 14:34 to go. The49ers again fought back, cutting the lead to 10 with 5:47 to play,but the Cardinals would no’t allow them any closer than nine points the rest of the way.

GAMENOTEBOOK: The Cardinals came into the game fifth in the country inrebounding (43.8 per game) but were matched on the boards by the 49ers, each team finishing with 28. …After shooting just 25.9 percent in the loss to Kentucky, Louisvillehit 51.2 percent from the field in this one. … Long Beach Stateshot 36 percent from the field, including 5-of-20 from 3-point range.