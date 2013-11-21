Preview: Michigan vs. Long Beach State

Long Beach State will try to continue its trend of non-conference tournament upsets when the 49ers meet No. 13 Michigan on Thursday’s opening day of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Four years ago, Long Beach posted its first-ever win against UCLA at the 76 Classic in Anaheim, Calif., and two season ago they knocked off No. 15 Xavier in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Wolverines are familiar with upsets, having lost to unranked Iowa State on Sunday.

Michigan was happy to have Mitch McGary back against Iowa State. The team’s leading rebounder last season (6.3) missed the first two games with lower back problems, but the 6-10 forward was able to come off the bench and play 22 minutes against the Cyclones, contributing nine points, six rebounds and four steals. Jon Horford, the brother of Al Horford of the Atlanta Hawks, has filled in nicely in a starting role, averaging 10.7 rebounds through the first three games.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-1): The Wolverines lost underclassmen Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. to the NBA, but return their third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers from last season; Nik Stauskas, Glenn Robinson III and McGary. Robinson has been asked to play more on the perimeter this season and he’s just 2-for-12 from 3-point range while averaging 13.3 points. Stauskas already has two games with 20 or more points, one less than he had all of last season.

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (1-3): The 49ers received a scare when point guard Mike Caffey went down with an apparent ankle injury Sunday at Kansas State, but he gathered himself and returned for the second half. Caffey is one of two Long Beach players averaging double figures in scoring (16.3) and he’s also the 49ers top assist man (4.5). Dan Jennings is also off to a nice start, reaching double figures in points and rebounds three times this season, and the 6-9 forward will be a key figure if Long Beach hopes to limit McGary and Horford on the glass.

TIP INS

1. Michigan sophomore guard Caris LeVert has scored 17 and 24 points this season after failing to reach double digits as a freshman.

2. The Wolverines have just one junior (Horford) and one senior (Jordan Morgan) on the 15-man roster.

3. The 49ers are spending 10 days on their current road trip that will cover 7,156 miles.

PREDICTION: Michigan 80, Long Beach State 71.