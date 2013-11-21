(Updated: DROPS extra word “the” in 2nd graph UPDATES Michigan’s opponent in 2nd graph CORRECTS time in 4th graph)

No. 13 Michigan 85 Long Beach State 61: Nik Stauskas made four 3-pointers scored 24 points and the Wolverines cruised to the win on the opening day of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Caris LeVert also made four 3-pointers and pitched in 20 points for Michigan, which will play Florida State in Friday’s semifinals. Glenn Robinson III added 14 points and 6-1 guard Derrick Walton Jr. finished with a team-high seven rebounds for the Wolverines (3-1).

Mike Caffey had 12 points and five assists but turned the ball over six times, while A.J. Spencer scored eight of his 12 points in the first half for Long Beach State (1-4). Branford Jones added 11 points off the bench for the 49ers.

Michigan scored the game’s first seven points and moved ahead by double figures on LeVert’s 3-pointer with 11:54 left in the first half. The Wolverines increased their lead to as much as 18 before taking a 42-29 advantage into the locker room.

Robinson sank a jumper in the opening minute of the second half to push the lead to 15 and Long Beach was unable to get back within single digits the rest of the game. Stauskas, LeVert and Walton combined to shoot 11-for-20 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Andrew Dakich, a walk-on at Michigan and the son of ESPN analyst Dan Dakich, who was announcing the game, played the final two minutes. … The 49ers fell to 2-19 against ranked opponents under coach Dan Monson, losing seven straight. … Long Beach committed 10 of its 16 turnovers in the opening half.