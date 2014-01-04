No. 25 Missouri 69, Long Beach State 59: Jabari Brown scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting as the Tigers overcame a slow start to beat the 49ers for their 26th consecutive home win.

Earnest Ross tallied 16 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Clarkson added 11 points for Missouri (12-1), which has won 81 straight home games against non-conference opponents. Ryan Rosburg grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to go with six points for the Tigers.

UCLA transfer Tyler Lamb scored 17 points to lead Long Beach State (4-10), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Kris Gulley scored 13 points and Mike Caffey added 10 points and five assists for the 49ers.

The 49ers led by as many as eight in the first half before allowing Missouri to rally for a 37-34 halftime lead. The Tigers opened the second half with a 14-4 spurt to stretch the margin to 13 but couldn’t shake Long Beach State.

Caffey and Lamb hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 run and get the 49ers back within five, and they closed the gap to 57-55 with just under six minutes left. Brown’s 3-pointer keyed an 8-2 burst as Missouri stretched it back out and held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Missouri used just four reserves who combined for six points with F Keanau Post out with a sprained knee. … The Tigers are 41-1 at home under coach Frank Haith and haven’t lost to a visiting non-conference opponent since the 2005 preseason NIT. … Long Beach State has lost nine straight against ranked opponents dating to 2011.