Preview: Long Beach State at Oklahoma State

Long Beach State hits the road for the first time when its faces Oklahoma State for the second time in six days. The Cowboys held off a second-half rally to post an 82-77 win on Sunday at Long Beach.

The Cowboys shot 64.3 percent while building a 15-point halftime lead, before Long Beach State forced nine turnovers to grab a lead it held until the final four minutes. ”We just really lost our defensive identity, and the only bright spot is that we got that back a little bit in the second half,‘’ Oklahoma State coach Dan Morrison told reporters. Oklahoma State’s Juwan Evans led all scorers with 21 points, 15 above his average entering the game. Five 49ers, including senior guard Nick Faust (15 points), scored in double figures.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Plus, Fox Sports Net

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (3-2): Faust leads the team in scoring with a 13.6 average and has made a team-high 13 3-pointers, but has shot only 35.4-percent from the floor. Sophomore Justin Bibbins, who made key foul shots to keep the Oklahoma State game close at the wire, averages 5.6 assists and four rebounds as a 5-8 guard. The 49ers notched successive wins against Top 100 RPI opponents early in the season, with wins over BYU and Seton Hall.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-1): Grad student Chris Olivier, a 6-8 forward, has yet to start a game but leads the team in scoring (15 points per game) and field-goal percentage (61.2). Ten Cowboys players are averaging at least 14 minutes of playing time, but the team is uncertain of the availability of guard Phil Forte III (elbow) and forward Leyton Hammonds (illness). Sophomore point guard Tyree Griffin as a 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State’s team foul shooting accuracy of 77.2 percent ranks 25th in the nation.

2. Faust rimmed out a potential game-tying 3-point attempt late in Sunday’s game, before two Oklahoma State foul shots iced it.

3. Olivier and Anthony Allen have each blocked 13 shots through five games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 80, Long Beach State 71