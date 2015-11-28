Oklahoma State 79, Long Beach State 73

Guard Leyton Hammonds came off the bench and scored 20 points as the Oklahoma State Cowboys knocked off the Long Beach State 49ers 79-73 Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

After the 49ers jumped out to a 13-6 lead, Hammonds led the Cowboys on the comeback trail and tied the game at 17 with a 3-pointer.

The Cowboys would extend their lead to as much as nine in the first half. The Cowboys would take a 44-37 lead into intermission.

Long Beach State slowly cut into the lead in the second half and shaved a 10-point deficit to two with 12 minutes left.

But before they knew it, the Cowboys’ lead grew to 64-57 after Hammonds hit another 3. Hammonds also grabbed seven rebounds while going 4 of 7 from long range.

The 49ers didn’t give up despite being down 70-59.

They pulled within four in the final minute on another 3 by Hammonds, but the Cowboys answered and sealed the win from the free-throw line.

Long Beach State senior guard A.J. Spencer scored 16 points while hauling down six rebounds. Guard Nick Faust contributed 15 points in a losing effort.