Oklahoma State 79, Long Beach State 73
#US College Basketball
November 28, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma State 79, Long Beach State 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Guard Leyton Hammonds came off the bench and scored 20 points as the Oklahoma State Cowboys knocked off the Long Beach State 49ers 79-73 Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

After the 49ers jumped out to a 13-6 lead, Hammonds led the Cowboys on the comeback trail and tied the game at 17 with a 3-pointer.

The Cowboys would extend their lead to as much as nine in the first half. The Cowboys would take a 44-37 lead into intermission.

Long Beach State slowly cut into the lead in the second half and shaved a 10-point deficit to two with 12 minutes left.

But before they knew it, the Cowboys’ lead grew to 64-57 after Hammonds hit another 3. Hammonds also grabbed seven rebounds while going 4 of 7 from long range.

The 49ers didn’t give up despite being down 70-59.

They pulled within four in the final minute on another 3 by Hammonds, but the Cowboys answered and sealed the win from the free-throw line.

Long Beach State senior guard A.J. Spencer scored 16 points while hauling down six rebounds. Guard Nick Faust contributed 15 points in a losing effort.

