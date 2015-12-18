Preview: Long Beach State at Oregon

Oregon will be trying to string together two straight wins for the first time this month when the Ducks host Long Beach State in a non-conference game Friday night. Oregon was ranked as high as No. 16 in the coaches’ poll two weeks ago, but then lost two of its next three games -- both to Mountain West Conference opponents -- before straightening out in a 78-63 win Tuesday against visiting UC Irvine.

Oregon is as close to full strength as it has been all season thanks to the return of 6-foot-9 forward Jordan Bell, a Long Beach native who last season set the program record for blocked shots in a season. Bell made his first start Tuesday after missing the initial eight games with a broken foot and scored a career-high 12 points while also drawing the assignment of covering 7-6 center Mamadou Ndiaye. Tyler Dorsey also returned against UCI after missing the previous two games with a knee injury, giving the Ducks their most efficient 3-point shooter against a Long Beach State team that shoots a lot of 3s. The 49ers are beginning a tough three-game stretch in which they play Oregon, No. 10 Arizona and No. 4 Duke, all on the road.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (6-6): The 49ers are also looking for consistency as they wind down their difficult non-conference schedule. They’ve lost close games to a few big-time programs such as Oklahoma State (twice), San Diego State and UCLA, but also fell on a last-second shot last week against Pepperdine, the type of team Long Beach State needs to beat to prove it’s an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Nick Faust shouldn’t be fazed against teams from power conferences, as the leading scorer for the 49ers (16.2) spent two seasons playing for Maryland in the Big Ten before transferring to Long Beach and sitting out last season.

ABOUT OREGON (8-2): Faust figures to match up with fellow 6-6 wing Dillon Brooks, but he better be willing to put his body on Oregon’s leading scorer (15.4) and second-leading rebounder (7.1), who already has two double-doubles this season and missed another by a rebound. Elgin Cook is another 6-6 wing who’s second on the team in scoring (14.2) and is coming off a career-high 26 points against UCI. Chris Boucher is another strong inside player who’s added to Oregon’s depth this season and he owns three double-doubles in the last four games, missing two others this season by a rebound.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon G Casey Benson leads the nation with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 15.50 (31 assists, two turnovers).

2. The 49ers are coached by Dan Monson, whose father, Don Monson, was the head coach at Oregon from 1983-92, leading the Ducks to a 116–145 record.

3. Oregon’s injured players have already accounted for 20 missed games this season, compared to three all of last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 80, Long Beach State 72