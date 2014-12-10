Preview: Long Beach State at San Diego State

No. 16 San Diego State is coming off the most inept offensive performance in the school’s Division I history and strives to improve on that showing when it hosts Long Beach State on Wednesday. The Aztecs put up brick after brick in a 49-36 loss to Washington on Sunday, an affair in which they shot 20.4 percent from the field while scoring the fewest points since becoming a major-college program in 1969. Long Beach State was routed 74-45 by Stephen F. Austin on Friday.

San Diego State’s starting five went 4-of-36 from the field against Washington in a contest in which the Aztecs missed their first 10 shots and 40 of their first 47. “Our offense was bad, and that’s the only way you could put it and they had a lot to do with that,” San Diego State coach Steve Fisher told reporters afterwards. “We had a lot to do with that also. They gave us nothing easy until the very end.” The contest is the second of a six-game trip for the 49ers, who complete the excursion with games at Texas, St. John’s, Syracuse and Louisville.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LONG BEACH STATE (5-5): Guard Mike Caffey is off to a strong start for the 49ers with team-leading averages of 17.6 points and 3.8 assists to go with 19 steals. The senior is a two-time first-team All-Big West selection and is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the nation’s top mid-major player. Guard Tyler Lamb (10.4) is the only other player averaging in double digits for a team that averages 69.9 points per game.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (6-2): Putting the ball in the basket is becoming a chore for the Aztecs, who have shot less than 25 percent from the field on two occasions and are averaging 62.6 points per game. Forward Winston Shepard (10.3) is the only player scoring in double digits and his 41 percent shooting from the field is the best of the starting unit. Center Skylar Spencer is an asset on the defensive end with 26 blocked shots but shoots 42.3 percent from the free-throw line, the lowest of a group that shoots 62.3 percent as a team.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 12 of the last 13 meetings.

2. Long Beach State also played Washington this season and lost 80-70.

3. The Aztecs are allowing 54.5 points per game and have held four opponents under 50 points.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 56, Long Beach State 46