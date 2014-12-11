No. 16 San Diego State 60, Long Beach State 59: Dwayne Polee II scored 16 points as the host Aztecs stymied the upset bid of the 49ers.

Winston Shepard added 10 points for San Diego State (7-2), which trailed by as many as eight points in the second half. Skylar Spencer contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Aztecs, who committed a season-worst 18 turnovers.

Mike Caffey scored 20 points and Tyler Lamb added 13 for Long Beach State (5-6). San Diego State’s JJ O’Brien missed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left and a 60-foot launch by 49ers guard Travis Hammonds caromed off the rim as time expired.

Long Beach State stunningly moved ahead 46-38 on Caffey’s 3-pointer with 9:22 remaining and led until San Diego State went on a 11-2 run to take a 56-54 lead on a putback by O’Brien. Polee continued the burst with a running bank shot but Caffey pulled the 49ers within two with 28.5 seconds left and he later drained a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to move Long Beach State within one.

San Diego State used an early 13-0 surge to take a 15-5 lead and the advantage later increased to 12 on Spencer’s tip with 4:55 remaining in the half. The 49ers came alive and closed with a 10-2 surge to cut the Aztecs’ lead to 25-21 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Aztecs possessed a 37-22 rebounding edge. … The 49ers were 11-of-29 from 3-point range with Caffey making four and Lamb hitting three. … San Diego State was 15-of-25 from the free-throw line, while Long Beach State was 2-of-2.