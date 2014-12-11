FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Diego State 60, Long Beach State 59
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 11, 2014 / 5:32 AM / 3 years ago

San Diego State 60, Long Beach State 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 16 San Diego State 60, Long Beach State 59: Dwayne Polee II scored 16 points as the host Aztecs stymied the upset bid of the 49ers.

Winston Shepard added 10 points for San Diego State (7-2), which trailed by as many as eight points in the second half. Skylar Spencer contributed eight points and eight rebounds for the Aztecs, who committed a season-worst 18 turnovers.

Mike Caffey scored 20 points and Tyler Lamb added 13 for Long Beach State (5-6). San Diego State’s JJ O’Brien missed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left and a 60-foot launch by 49ers guard Travis Hammonds caromed off the rim as time expired.

Long Beach State stunningly moved ahead 46-38 on Caffey’s 3-pointer with 9:22 remaining and led until San Diego State went on a 11-2 run to take a 56-54 lead on a putback by O’Brien. Polee continued the burst with a running bank shot but Caffey pulled the 49ers within two with 28.5 seconds left and he later drained a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to move Long Beach State within one.

San Diego State used an early 13-0 surge to take a 15-5 lead and the advantage later increased to 12 on Spencer’s tip with 4:55 remaining in the half. The 49ers came alive and closed with a 10-2 surge to cut the Aztecs’ lead to 25-21 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Aztecs possessed a 37-22 rebounding edge. … The 49ers were 11-of-29 from 3-point range with Caffey making four and Lamb hitting three. … San Diego State was 15-of-25 from the free-throw line, while Long Beach State was 2-of-2.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.